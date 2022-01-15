Car hit by train, thrown into water near Wilcox Way in Davidson County

A Coffey County man is dead after a crash involving a pickup and train in Osage County from Monday afternoon. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the truck, driven by 51-year-old Patrick Harsch of Lebo, was officially westbound in the 3300 block of Southwest Wanamaker Road almost directly between Lebo and Melvern when the wreck happened shortly before 2:30 pm. Harsch was driving through a field parallel to a nearby train track. He turned north out of the field and failed to stop at the crossing. The truck was then hit by a westbound train conducted by 49-year-old Anthony Mora of Blue Springs, Missouri.
