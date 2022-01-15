Car hit by train, thrown into water near Wilcox Way in Davidson County

A Santa Rosa man has died after being hit by a car while walking on Highway 20 in Lake County. It happened on Saturday night on the eastbound side of the highway near the intersection with Hutchins Road in the town of Nice. The 58-year-old man was in the roadway for unknown reasons when he was hit by a car, dying at the scene. The driver, a 29-year-old Lucerne man, said he was unable to stop his vehicle in time. He’s not suspected of driving under the influence. The identity of the deceased has not been released.

LAKE COUNTY, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO