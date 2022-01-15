Badger's Lendak breaks single-game scoring record

Sunday, Jan. 9, was a big day for the Rams and the Los Angeles community. The Rams clinched the NFC West division and Cooper Kupp made history by securing the league's triple crown, leading in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns. However, the record-breaking didn't end there. The Rams 50/50 Raffle raised a total of $342,975, which set the new NFL record, breaking the previous record of $332,110 set during Super Bowl LIV. The Rams also broke the league's single-season 50/50 Raffle record by surpassing $1.7 million. Previously, the record was $1.6 million set by the Eagles two years ago.
