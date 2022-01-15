Badger's Lendak breaks single-game scoring record

Several months into the 2021-22 NBA season, Ben Simmons remains a member of the Philadelphia 76ers and hasn’t played a single minute. According to a new report from ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, he might not suit up at all this season. “I think the sense is, if it takes the entire season to trade him, if it takes all year for the Sixers to find a trade that’s acceptable for them, he’s prepared for that,” Shelburne said on ESPN’s NBA Today.

