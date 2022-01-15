ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Classical HQR is getting a new sound on January 24!

By WHQR
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig News #1 is the addition of renowned broadcaster Cheril Lee to our Classical team! Cheril will host the morning live classical show, now named “Allegro” - Cheerful! - every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9am to noon. You’ll love her – we already do!....

ourtribune.com

Houston Symphony presents "Classic Rock: The Sound of a Generation"

Next month, former Principal POPS Conductor Michael Krajewski returns to the Houston Symphony alongside vocalists Shem Von Shroeck, Micah Wilshire, and Julie Reiber for Classic Rock: The Sound of a Generation. A symphonic tribute to classic rock’s biggest hits, the program on February 4, 5, and 6 features songs by beloved rock bands Fleetwood Mac, The Doobie Brothers, Styx, and Toto, among others. In-person and livestream tickets for this installment of the Bank of America POPS Program are now available at houstonsymphony.org/tickets.
HOUSTON, TX
kduz.com

KDUZ Classic – January 6th, 1973

Today our KDUZ Classic takes us back to January 6th, 1973, the first of three weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot R&B Singles chart; it would also spend one week at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 Singles chart. The featured tune would go on to be ranked at #12 by Rolling Stone magazine in its 2021 list of the 500 Greatest Songs of All-Time.
MUSIC
insideradio.com

Meditative Podcast ‘Calm It Down’ Gets Six-Week Run On New York Classical Radio.

Calm It Down, the podcast launched in September 2020 offering a mix of meditation and music, is getting a trial run on the radio. New York Public Radio’s “Classical 105.9” WQXR will air a six-week special called “Calm It Down Radio” hosted by pianist Chad Lawson and based on his podcast of the same name. The hour-long program will air for six consecutive Sunday nights at 8pm beginning Jan. 9.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bozone.com

Hot Springs’ musical guests soak January in sound

Hot Springs’ musical guests soak January in sound. Poolside live music comes standard at Bozeman Hot Springs. The venue features an outdoor stage with weekly live music showcasing regional and traveling acts every Thursday and Sunday at 7pm. Enjoy the area’s best musicians during the opening month of 2020.
BOZEMAN, MT
edmidentity.com

Explore Latin Sounds with Xeno on His New Release

Xeno brings Latin culture and flavor to Dark Shades Records with his latest release, the two-track Yo Soy Cubano EP. Miami-based label Dark Shades Records quickly began to take off as one of the local scene’s hottest party developers. Creators TechNeekz, Takshak, and Burn1 have worked ruthlessly to build their name and musical empire in the world of house music. Now, the label has gifted us another DJ and producer, Xeno, who is starting off the year with a two-track banger of an EP dubbed, Yo Soy Cubano.
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

Greatest synth sounds: New Order - Blue Monday

As most of you will surely know, New Order were created by the surviving members of Joy Division after that band’s frontman, Ian Curtis, took his own life in 1980. Bassist Peter Hook, guitarist Bernard Sumner, and drummer Stephen Morris had - along with Curtis - vowed not to use the name Joy Division should any member of that band depart, so the remaining trio assumed a new moniker and added a new member, Morris’ girlfriend Gillian Gilbert, on keys and second guitar.
MUSIC
Deadline

Yvette Mimieux Dies: Actress-Writer Who Starred In ‘The Time Machine’ Had Just Turned 80

Yvette Mimieux was found dead Tuesday morning, a rep for her family confirmed. She had just turned 80 on January 8, and she passed away in her sleep of natural causes. Mimieux was a prolific actress best remembered for starring opposite Rod Taylor in the 1960 George Pal-directed film version of the H.G. Wells novel The Time Machine at MGM, where she was soon put under a long-term contract. Another big hit came months after in Where the Boys Are. Among her other credits around that time were Platinum High School, Mr. Lucky, Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse and Light in the...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Dune,’ ‘West Side Story’ Among Set Decorators Society of America Awards Nominees for Film

The Set Decorators Society of America announced its nominations Monday for the upcoming SDSA Awards Film-2021. The nominations celebrate decor/design in feature films released in 2021 and are voted on by members of the SDSA. Voting for the winners begins Feb. 2 and ends Feb. 11, and it will focus on four categories: contemporary film, period film, fantasy or science fiction film and musical or comedy film. Dune, West Side Story and The Power of the Dog are among the nominated films that have been consistent front-runners in key categories throughout awards season. The SDSA’s winners will be announced on Set Decor’s YouTube...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Storage Wars’ Gives Preview of 300th Episode, Brandi Passante Lets ‘Claws Come Out’

On Tuesday night, Storage Wars will air its milestone 300th episode, and buyer Brandi Passante let her “claws come out” during one of the bidding wars. The popular A&E series first premiered back in 2010 after auctioneers Dan and Laura Dotson pitched the idea to the network. The couple have each attended storage locker auctions for decades, and have their own auctioneering business. They thought their work would make for interesting reality TV viewing, and they couldn’t have been more right. The series is now in its 13th season and tonight marks the season finale.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Awards Chatter’ Podcast — Bono and The Edge (‘Sing 2’)

Bono and The Edge, this week’s guests on The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, are two of the most popular and influential music artists of all time. They account for one half, and are the principal songwriters, of U2, a band from the north side of Dublin which formed in 1976 and has since made 14 studio albums, sold more than 157 million albums, had two songs top the Billboard Hot 100 (“With or Without You” and “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For”), had eight albums top the Billboard 200 (including at least one in four successive decades,...
MUSIC
rekkerd.org

ADSR Sounds January 2022 Giveaway: Win NI’s Maschine MK3

ADSR Sounds has launched is offering you the chance to win the Maschine MK3 production system from Native Instruments. MASCHINE lets you effortlessly produce beats, melodies, and harmonies with powerful drum synths, premium sounds, an integrated sampler, and more – cutting-edge software meets intuitive hardware for ultra-smooth workflow. If...
ELECTRONICS
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson wows fans with her most recent look

Kelly Clarkson is truly sparkling in a new episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show featuring Morris Chestnut, and Vy Higginsen's Sing Harlem crew. The Voice star left fans starstruck – literally – when she donned a navy star motif maxi dress with a cinched waist and sky-high boots for her Monday afternoon episode.
CELEBRITIES
wnns.com

State of Sound Continuing Through January 23rd

Have you been to the State of Sound at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum yet?! It’s fantastic if you’re a big music buff (and it’s fantastic if you’re not, too). Open during normal museum hours, this exhibit showcases the achievements and contributions of Illinois’ finest in music. It’s going on now through January 23rd.
ILLINOIS STATE
skiddle.com

Getting Through January

January. It's a tough month, right? Often feeling like a long slog, all 31 days can make you feel like a fool for going all out for Christmas and New Years Eve. There's a very specific January atmosphere that's hard to describe but definitely something that a lot of us feel, we don't want to go back to work, we enjoyed switching off, eating whatever we wanted and watching shows that will probably not leave any kind of remote impression on us in the future.
PRINCE
swillinoisnews.com

Cloverbud Creation Days - Experimenting with Sound on January 28

University of Illinois Extension recently issued the following announcement. Cloverbud Creation Days - Experimenting with Sound. Open to youth ages 5 to 7 years old. Cloverbud Creation Days are interactive, virtual wrokshops for youth to learn to make and create some really cool things, while meeting other Cloverbuds from the comfort of your own home. We will make some pretty cool creations, learn a few exciting things and have lots of fun with other kids. These sessions will be taught by 4-H Teen Teachers and kits will be available to pick up at the University of Illinois Extension offices in Fulton, Mason, Peoria and Tazewell counties prior to the first session of camp.
SCIENCE
nichegamer.com

New ’83 Sounds Trailer Details the Sounds of the Cold War

Antimatter Games have released a new ’83 sounds trailer, detailing the sound design in their upcoming Cold War multiplayer shooter. This new dev diary details how the developers recorded all of ’83‘s sound effects. This includes ambient noises, gunfire, explosions, and even just the various buttons and levers inside a tank. The video breaks down the process of recording effects, then the various ways they can be modified. Many of the recordings were made at military museums, allowing the sound team to get hands-on with Cold War-era technology.
VIDEO GAMES
eastcentralreporter.com

Crystal Bowl Sound Bath on January 17

Eastern Illinois University recently issued the following announcement. Join us in the Tarble’s Commonspace to experience a crystal bowl sound bath led by Tyna Loafman, scheduled to coincide with the cycles of the moon and support stillness, gratitude, and reflection. The Tarble will provide a limited number of meditation cushions and chairs on a first-come, first-served basis, or you may bring your own yoga mat or meditation cushion to sit on if you choose. The Tarble maintains a temperature-controlled environment, so you may want to bring a sweater or wrap for warmth. You are invited to arrive between 5-5:15 to get settled, doors will be locked and the sound bath will begin promptly at 5:30 and last for approximately 45 minutes. No prior experience is necessary, and all are welcome.
CHARLESTON, IL

