Classical HQR is getting a new sound on January 24!

Eastern Illinois University recently issued the following announcement. Join us in the Tarble’s Commonspace to experience a crystal bowl sound bath led by Tyna Loafman, scheduled to coincide with the cycles of the moon and support stillness, gratitude, and reflection. The Tarble will provide a limited number of meditation cushions and chairs on a first-come, first-served basis, or you may bring your own yoga mat or meditation cushion to sit on if you choose. The Tarble maintains a temperature-controlled environment, so you may want to bring a sweater or wrap for warmth. You are invited to arrive between 5-5:15 to get settled, doors will be locked and the sound bath will begin promptly at 5:30 and last for approximately 45 minutes. No prior experience is necessary, and all are welcome.
