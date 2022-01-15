ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jack White Debuts Emotive New Song And Video “Love Is Selfish”

By Anaya Bufkin
mxdwn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSinger-songwriter Jack White has shared his new song “Love is Selfish” from his second album of 2022 titled, Entering Heaven Alive. The new song is accompanied by a video that was directed by White and premiered on YouTube on January 14. Entering Heaven Alive is one of two albums that White...

music.mxdwn.com

