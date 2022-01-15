SANTA MARIA, Calif. - COVID requirements for work are changing in California.

The new rules are focusing on those in the workplace, not the people working out.

“We’re updated on everything going on so our company really protects our employees as far as making sure that everybody is doing what they’re supposed to be doing," said Arely Armirez of Crunch Fitness. "Following all the rules and protocols.”

The new rules from CAL-OSHA come at a time where COVID continues its rapid surge.

It includes the inability to use at-home tests but instead employees must go to a lab and take a test in front of their employer or a health care worker.

“Being informed of it I feel a little bit better because we have accepted a few of the at home tests," said Colton Bonner of Blast 825 in Orcutt. "Usually that’s after several days of them stuck out of the original call out.”

But Blast 825 plans to continue their COVID protocols.

“We make sure people didn’t come back without a negative test after the fact," said Bonner. "Not just the two week period but after the two weeks they’d have to go back to the doctor and get another negative test before they’re out back on the schedule.”

And at Crunch, finding testing sites will be provided by the gym.

“These are the resources that are available to you," said Armirez. "You wanna go here if you wanna get it done. We provide that for them.”

Another policy is a stricter indoor mask mandate, meaning if light can be seen through the mask, it will not be accepted.

With tighter guidelines, it provides comfort for home life as well.

“I have a five-month-old and a twenty-month-old at home so I’m concerned with not just COVID but any sickness whatsoever," said Bonner.

The post Santa Barbara County reacts to new workplace COVID-19 rules appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .