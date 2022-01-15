ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Santa Barbara County reacts to new workplace COVID-19 rules

By Reed Harmon
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 4 days ago

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - COVID requirements for work are changing in California.

The new rules are focusing on those in the workplace, not the people working out.

“We’re updated on everything going on so our company really protects our employees as far as making sure that everybody is doing what they’re supposed to be doing," said Arely Armirez of Crunch Fitness. "Following all the rules and protocols.”

The new rules from CAL-OSHA come at a time where COVID continues its rapid surge.

It includes the inability to use at-home tests but instead employees must go to a lab and take a test in front of their employer or a health care worker.

“Being informed of it I feel a little bit better because we have accepted a few of the at home tests," said Colton Bonner of Blast 825 in Orcutt. "Usually that’s after several days of them stuck out of the original call out.”

But Blast 825 plans to continue their COVID protocols.

“We make sure people didn’t come back without a negative test after the fact," said Bonner. "Not just the two week period but after the two weeks they’d have to go back to the doctor and get another negative test before they’re out back on the schedule.”

And at Crunch, finding testing sites will be provided by the gym.

“These are the resources that are available to you," said Armirez. "You wanna go here if you wanna get it done. We provide that for them.”

Another policy is a stricter indoor mask mandate, meaning if light can be seen through the mask, it will not be accepted.

With tighter guidelines, it provides comfort for home life as well.

“I have a five-month-old and a twenty-month-old at home so I’m concerned with not just COVID but any sickness whatsoever," said Bonner.

The post Santa Barbara County reacts to new workplace COVID-19 rules appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 1

Related
News Channel 3-12

Offer of 4 free COVID-19 tests per household proves problematic for some

GOLETA, Calif.-Local residents and college students are not waiting for Wednesday's official launch to order free at-home COVID-19 tests via the United States Post Office at covidtests.gov. The website went up a day early to deal with possible glitches. College students said they didn't notice any glitches, but they did find out the government is The post Offer of 4 free COVID-19 tests per household proves problematic for some appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
GOLETA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Santa Barbara County, CA
Health
City
Orcutt, CA
Local
California Health
Santa Barbara County, CA
Government
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
City
Santa Maria, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#New Rules#Osha#Crunch Fitness#Cal Osha#Blast 825
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
News Channel 3-12

Indigenous, Latino and immigrant advocates step up to inform vulnerable communities with COVID information

Local organizations Mixteco Indigena Organization Project or MICOP and CAUSE say advocates are working really hard to inform the indigenous, Latino, and farmworker communities about COVID, as cases are surging across Santa Barbara County. The post Indigenous, Latino and immigrant advocates step up to inform vulnerable communities with COVID information appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy