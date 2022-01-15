ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Watch now: No All Pro Bear snubs here

Journal Gazette and Times Courier
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Bears have complained frequently about Pro Bowl snubs for...

jg-tc.com

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Tony Romo Said About Dak Prescott

Tony Romo didn’t like how Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott handled the end of the game on Sunday. After Prescott slid at the 25-yard line, he hurried up to the line with the center but didn’t find the ref so he could properly spot the ball. Romo confirmed during...
NFL
#Bears#Pro Bowl#American Football
Awful Announcing

Former ESPN broadcaster Ron Franklin dies at 79

Former ESPN broadcaster Ron Franklin passed away on Tuesday, according to Mike Barnes. He was 79. Franklin was with ESPN from 1987 to 2011, mainly doing play-by-play for college basketball and college football games. He was ESPN’s primary Big 12 college basketball play-by-play voice for many years alongside Fran Fraschilla, who tweeted on Tuesday night after learning that Franklin passed away:
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Reveals His Plans For Retirement

Ben Roethlisberger’s NFL career came to a close on Sunday night with the Steelers’ 42-21 loss to the Chiefs. The Steelers started out the game strong (at least defensively) before giving up 21 points in the final six minutes of the second quarter. With how the Steelers offense...
NFL
AllSteelers

Joe Haden Sends Farewell Message to Steelers Fans

PITTSBURGH -- Joe Hade might have played his final game with the Pittsburgh Steelers after spending the last five years in black and gold. The 32-year-old cornerback is expected to hit the free agent market with uncertainty whether or not the Steelers will make him another offer. Haden posted on...
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

DeVonta Smith gets brutally honest on Jalen Hurts’ future as QB1

The Philadelphia Eagles were eliminated from the postseason after their Wild Card round loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It wasn’t a good showing by the Eagles on either side of the ball, as quarterback Jalen Hurts turned the ball over twice and helped Philadelphia put just 15 points on the board in the disappointing loss. Hurts’ connection with talented rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who didn’t seem to be on the same page as his quarterback, was dissected following the playoff loss. However, Smith got brutally honest about Hurts when asked about the signal-caller’s future as the Eagles’ QB1, via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

A blowout playoff win followed by an interview with the Chicago Bears. For Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, this is the definition of ‘strike while the iron is hot.’

If the Chicago Bears were intent on doing comprehensive research for their simultaneous searches for a new head coach and general manager, perhaps their Saturday night homework should have ended with a peek into the interview rooms at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. Start with Bill Belichick. Legendary coach of the New England Patriots. Defensive mastermind. Six-time Super Bowl winner. ...
NFL
CBS Boston

Long List Of Patriots Players Set To Hit Free Agency In 2022

BOSTON (CBS) — The offseason has begun for the New England Patriots, and Bill Belichick and company have a lot of work to do in-house. The Patriots have 22 players set to hit free agency, and 16 of them were either starters or played significant roles for the 2021 team. J.C. Jackson, Devin McCourty, Dont’a Hightower and Trent Brown highlight the lengthy list of soon-to-be free agents for New England. Here’s a quick look at some players who may be playing elsewhere — or not at all — in 2022. Unrestricted Free Agents J.C. Jackson, CB Devin McCourty, S Dont’a Hightower, LB Jamie Collins, LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, LB Carl...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Tony Romo drops painful truth on Cowboys’ wild loss to 49ers

Just like the rest of the Dallas Cowboys fan base, former team quarterback Tony Romo didn’t like how the Wild Card game against the San Francisco 49ers ended. It’s not that Romo is blaming anyone. The Cowboys could have done better in setting up the final play, and the referees might have some shortcomings as well. However, for the four-time Pro Bowler, it was just a frustrating ending for the home team and their fans who were hoping for that miracle to give them the victory.
NFL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Has Named His No. 1 Team For Next Season

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum isn’t wavering off his stance that Alabama should be the nation’s top team heading into next season. Speaking on “McElroy and Cubelic In the Morning,” Finebaum revealed that he’s still high on the Tide, notable draft losses and transfers notwithstanding.
NFL

