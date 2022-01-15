ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Lunar New Year Street Fair In San Francisco's Chinatown Canceled Due To COVID-19 Omicron Surge

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe COVID-19 omicron surge is dealing...

sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com

SFGate

When will the omicron surge peak in the San Francisco Bay Area?

Like the rest of the country, the San Francisco Bay Area is recording an unprecedented number of COVID-19 cases, driven by the highly contagious omicron variant. San Francisco's seven-day average was 1,525 new cases a day as of Jan. 4, more than four times last winter's peak of 373 cases per day.
Sri Ravipati

Friday in San Francisco: Sephora signs biggest new office lease of the pandemic, woman charged $10K cab ride and more

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Happy Friday San Francisco! Welcome back to another daily roundup of local stories. Sephora signs biggest new office lease of the pandemic. Sephora signed the biggest office lease of the pandemic era in downtown SF — subleasing 286,000 square feet at 350 Mission Street from Salesforce, The Chronicle reports.
ksro.com

Omicron Peaking in Parts of Bay Area

Recent data suggests that the Omicron variant may be peaking in parts of the Bay Area. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that the seven-day average for cases in the Bay Area is down 4-percent compared to last week. The biggest drops were in San Francisco and Marin counties where numbers dropped 14 and 20 percent respectively from last week. Cases have also essentially flattened out in Contra Costa, Santa Clara and Solano counties. Cases continue to increase in Sonoma County with over 18,000 active cases.
SFGate

A full month in, here's how San Francisco's omicron surge is unfolding

San Francisco continues to set new COVID-19 case records, and the number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 has now surpassed the summer's delta-variant-driven wave. However, it's increasingly clear those hospitalization figures are a poor metric for understanding how many patients are seriously ill with the disease. These cases...
KRON4

San Francisco teachers criticize district's handling of COVID surge

San Francisco teachers criticize district's handling of COVID surge. Alameda County sheriff's recruit killed in I-580 shooting in Oakland. Alameda County sheriff's recruit killed in Oakland freeway shooting. Harmony Montgomery: Police ignored warnings, family says | NewsNation Prime. New details emerge in case of NH girl missing for 2 years...
SFGate

San Francisco reduces testing due to staff shortage amid omicron surge

Amid record-breaking COVID-19 cases and skyrocketing demand for testing, the San Francisco Department of Public Health said Monday it is reducing hours at four testing sites due to staff coming down with the coronavirus. Mayor London Breed announced last Tuesday testing sites affiliated with the department would expand capacity to...
NBC San Diego

COVID-19 Causing Strain on San Francisco's 911 System: Officials

The continuing surge of COVID-19 infections across the Bay Area and the country continues to put a strain on first responders. San Francisco Mayor London Breed recently tweeted that 140 city fire department employees, 84 employees from the San Francisco Police Department and 122 Muni workers are not working because of infections or isolation from potential COVID-19 exposure.
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco State postpones Saturday's commencement ceremony due to omicron

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco State University on Thursday announced the decision to postpone the winter commencement ceremony due to the rising number of omicron cases. The university president Lynn Mahoney said the in-person ceremony initially planned for Jan. 8 at the Chase Center is put-off until a later date. The new date has not yet been determined.
californiaglobe.com

San Francisco Adds New COVID-19 Mega-Event Vaccination Requirements

The San Francisco Department of Public Health issued a new COVID-19 health order this week, changing mega-event vaccination rules above and beyond what is needed by new state requirements. New state requirements announced on December 31st and to come into effect on January 15th set new mega-event thresholds for indoor...
funcheap.com

SF Spruces Up Chinatown For Lunar New Year

Public works crews will be sprucing up San Francisco’s Chinatown District over the next few weeks to help usher in the Year of the Tiger for the Lunar New Year, which begins Feb. 1. The Dragon Gate at Grant and Bush streets is being power-washed, the Broadway Tunnel is...
