Lunar New Year Street Fair In San Francisco's Chinatown Canceled Due To COVID-19 Omicron Surge

Recent data suggests that the Omicron variant may be peaking in parts of the Bay Area. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that the seven-day average for cases in the Bay Area is down 4-percent compared to last week. The biggest drops were in San Francisco and Marin counties where numbers dropped 14 and 20 percent respectively from last week. Cases have also essentially flattened out in Contra Costa, Santa Clara and Solano counties. Cases continue to increase in Sonoma County with over 18,000 active cases.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO