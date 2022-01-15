New partnership will give Orlando Magic fans free SunRail rides to weekday games

Orlando Magic fans

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Magic fans now have a new, free option to see their team play on the weekdays.

On Friday, the Florida Department of Transportation and the Orlando Magic announced a new partnership that will add extended service on SunRail on weeknights that the Magic have home games.

Magic ticket holders can ride the southbound “late train” SunRail for free to and from games. Magic ticket holders can show either their hard copy or electronic tickets to SunRail conductors to access the free ride.

“SunRail is excited for the opportunity to partner with the Magic for this initiative,” SunRail Chief Operations Officer Charles “Mike” Heffinger said in a news release. “With SunRail’s Church Street Station stop being literally steps away from the entrance to the Amway Center, choosing the train offers fans convenience and skips the stress of finding and paying for parking.”

The Train-To-The-Game promotion begins Monday when the Magic host the Portland Trail Blazers.

“We are thrilled to partner with FDOT to offer fans easier access to Magic games,” Magic Senior Vice President of Marketing and Social Responsibility Shelly Wilkes said in the news release. “The Magic strive to create legendary moments and our customer experience is a top priority in making that a reality. We hope fans attending our games will take advantage of this great SunRail opportunity.”

The promotion runs a total of 14 additional game nights for all remaining weekday home games in the 2021-2022 season.

Masks are required on board trains.

See the schedule below:

Friday, Jan. 21 vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Wednesday, Jan. 26 vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Friday, Jan. 28 vs. Detroit Pistons

Wednesday, Feb. 16 vs. Atlanta Hawks

Friday, Feb. 25 vs. Houston Rockets

Monday, Feb. 28 vs. Indiana Pacers

Wednesday, March 2 vs. Indiana Pacers

Tuesday, March 8 vs. Phoenix Suns

Friday, March 11 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Tuesday, March 15 vs. Brooklyn Nets

Thursday, March 17 vs. Detroit Pistons

Tuesday, March 22 vs. Golden State Warriors

Friday, April 1 vs. Toronto Raptors

Tuesday, April 5 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

