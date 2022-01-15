Intel Is Bringing an Important Feature to Linux Kernel 5.17

The HID subsystem changes are rather exciting this time around of the new feature material for Linux 5.17. First up, there is USI stylus/pen support with Linux 5.17. USI is the Universal Stylus Initiative for supported styluses/pens that would work across devices supporting the standard. Google has been backing USI for Chromebooks and other major IHVs/ISVs have been backing USI for much more convenient stylus support across devices. Intel worked out the USI standards support for the Linux kernel.
These new Linux kernel security updates are here a little over a month after the previous ones, which addressed six vulnerabilities, and they’re available for Ubuntu 21.10 (Impish Indri), Ubuntu 21.04 (Hisute Hippo), Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa), Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver), as well as the Ubuntu 16.04 and 14.04 ESM releases.
Realme has made rapid strides in the new product categories that it entered over the past recent times, be it with laptops or tablets. And we have heard from the top brass at Realme that the company would launch a new laptop and a tablet in 2022, besides offerings in the audio, smart TVs and the wearables segment.
Linux Mint has for years been one of the most popular Ubuntu-based distros out there with plenty of tweaks and refinements for both beginners and pros alike. Yesterday, the Mint team released Linux Mint 20.3 “Una”, the last Focal-based release and we’re going to take a look at it today.
WSATools has brought a unique functionality to the Windows 11 ecosystem of sideloading the Android apps of your choice without much hassle. The application developed specifically for Windows 11 has gone through the elemental evolution phase and is now moving toward a more fine-tuning regime for the users to explore more. The APK installer developed by Simone Franco landed officially on the Microsoft Store in the first week of last month, and now WSATools is adding another cool feature for Android users to rejoice.
After two months of development, Linux kernel 5.16 is here to introduce the futex_waitv() kernel system call from Collabora, which promises to make your gaming experience faster when playing both native Linux games and Windows games via Wine. Linux kernel 5.16 also adds support for Intel’s Advanced Matrix Extensions (AMX)...
The AMD P-State driver that has been available in patch form since September and stems from AMD's collaborations with Valve around the Steam Deck will be introduced to mainline with the upcoming Linux 5.17 kernel. After going through several rounds of patch review the past number of months, the AMD...
According to the latest BIOS for ASRock motherboards, the upcoming Intel Core i9-12900KS processor may feature something referred to as “Enhanced Thermal Velocity Boost.”. While other Intel Alder Lake processors support the basic Thermal Velocity Boost, there has been no mention of an enhanced version so far. The update was spotted on ASRock’s website but seems to have been taken down since.
If you need a boost in graphics processing, whether it be for a video you’re rendering or playing games, then you might be better off using a discrete GPU instead of the integrated graphics that companies like Intel include. However, back in 2021, Intel decided that they would try to challenge the discrete GPU market with the Intel ARC.
As part of the various end-of-year Linux comparisons that I've made a habit of over the past 17 years, with the EOY 2021 benchmarking I was rather curious to see how Intel's Clear Linux distribution has evolved Xeon Scalable "Ice Lake" performance since that platform launched in Q2'2021. It turns out there have been some terrific optimizations squeezed out of that latest-generation Xeon Scalable platform on Intel's Clear Linux. In this article is a look at the Ubuntu and Clear Linux performance on the flagship Xeon Platinum 8380 2P reference server back around the time Ice Lake launched and then again using the latest software packages that closed out 2021.
After a quiet holiday period the Linux 5.16 kernel is set to be introduced as stable this Sunday. Here is a look at the sixteen most exciting features to find with Linux 5.16. At the end of the merge window I posted my usual look at the changes I found most interesting with the Linux 5.16 feature overview. See that for the lengthy list of new features while here is a recap of what's to be found in this new kernel version. Linux 5.16 is what will hopefully be powering the likes of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS with v5.17 not arriving as stable until around the end of March and that in turn cutting things too close.
Among many other sound driver changes destined for the upcoming Linux 5.17 cycle, Cirrus Logic has contributed CS35L41 HD audio codec support in the form of a new sound driver, cs35l41_hda. Cirrus Logic announced the CS35L41 back in 2019 as the "smallest, low-power boosted smart audio amplifier" and its product...
As part of the plethora of networking changes for Linux 5.17, NVIDIA is introducing support for Spectrum-4 networking ASICs. For Linux on the NVIDIA (Mellanox) Spectrum Open Ethernet Switches there is the MLXSW driver for supporting the Ethernet Switch ASICs. That Mellanox network driver has supported Spectrum, Spectrum-2, and Spectrum3- families of Ethernet switches while queued up now in time for Linux 5.17 is Spectrum-4 support.
While the Linux 5.17 merge window hasn't opened up yet, there have been a few early pull requests sent out this week ahead of this imminent next kernel cycle. One of those already sent out is the ARM64/AArch64 CPU architecture code updates for Linux 5.17. Linux 5.17's 64-bit ARM code...
While the Linux 5.17 merge window doesn't open up until next week following Sunday's Linux 5.16 stable debut, due to lead Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) subsystem maintainer David Airlie going on holiday next week he has sent out the feature pull early. Here is a look at the many GPU/display driver updates for this next kernel version.
Tomorrow should see the release of Linux 5.16, the newest and most stable kernel, delivering massive improvements to start off 2022 on a strong foothold. Linux users and enthusiasts are showing a lot of excitement for this new update, and are even more excited to see 5.17, the predecessor to tomorrow's kernel, which is to show some exciting enhancements.
What may end up being one of the greatest Linux kernel features of 2022 is the recently published "Fast Kernel Headers" effort for cleaning up the kernel headers and dramatically speeding up Linux kernel builds both for absolute/clean and incremental builds. Fast Kernel Headers can cut the Linux kernel build time in half or greater and out this weekend are the v2 patches.
The Linux networking subsystem updates for the in-development 5.17 kernel are quite exciting as usual given how prolific Linux is from large servers in the cloud to running on enterprise networking gear down to Linux on small IoT hardware. Not only is there a lot of hardware driver action as usual but also some key performance/latency optimizations.
Clonezilla Live 2.8.1 is here one and a half months after Clonezilla Live 2.8 and it’s the first release of the live Linux system to be powered by the latest and greatest Linux 5.15 LTS kernel series. The previous release was powered by Linux kernel 5.14, which reached end of life in November 2021.
The Linux kernel is at the heart of countless devices and operating systems, including Android phones and tablets, Chromebooks, desktop Linux distributions, and much more. New versions are usually released every few months, and now version 5.16 is available to try out. Linus Torvalds, the creator and lead maintainer of...
