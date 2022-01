AUSTIN, Texas — The San Marcos Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect in a fatal-hit-and run that left an 18-year-old Houston girl dead. The crash occurred on Jan. 3 around 2:15 a.m. on northbound Interstate 35 near Wonder World Drive. Witnesses reported that a silver Mazda and a large box truck collided where the ramp meets the main lanes of the highway, causing the Mazda to flip. The driver of the box truck reportedly continued driving and did not stop.

SAN MARCOS, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO