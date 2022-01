The Monero price analysis is bullish. Resistance for XMR/USD is present at $214. Support for XMR is present at $199. The Monero price analysis shows bullish traits as the price has increased today. The past few days proved detrimental for XMR as a strong bearish trend was going on, and the coin suffered an immense loss. The support has appeared just above the $200 psychological mark as bulls have made a comeback, and the price levels have been seen going up today. But the market pressure seems to be quite strong at this level as the price is in a resistance zone, and the selling pressure has appeared again.

MARKETS ・ 5 HOURS AGO