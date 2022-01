Universities across the region are starting the semester with virtual classes or delaying student return as COVID cases surge to record highs. American, Gallaudet, Georgetown, George Washington, Howard, and Maryland are among the universities making the changes. (Disclosure: American University owns the license to DCist’s parent company, WAMU.) Many are encouraging staff and faculty to telework where possible, mandating vaccinations, letting students still move into dorms, and having return-testing regiments. Some are suggesting or providing KN95 masks for students and staff, which offer better protection against the virus.

