Albany, NY

Difference between local law and state eviction moratorium

 4 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Long before the eviction moratorium was set to expire, the city of Albany passed Local Law F, or the Good Cause Eviction , legislation.

It was a push for more tenant protection with the city requiring landlords to meet one of the 10 conditions before lawfully evicting tenants. But with the New York State eviction moratorium set to expire on Jan. 15, Albany Common Councilmember Alfredo Balarin said the local law is completely different.

“It does not give the same protection as the moratorium gave to individuals,” he said. “The number one reason for a good cause eviction is if there is a failure to pay rent. That is good cause for eviction, so it does not give the same protection.”

The local law refers to the right to a lease renewal, protection against rent increases more than five percent, and it prevents landlords from removing tenants without an order from a judge.

