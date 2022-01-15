ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Stars' Roope Hintz: Nets goal in blowout

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Hintz had one goal in a 7-1 loss to the Panthers on...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Stars' Roope Hintz: Records power-play helper

Hintz logged a power-play assist and nine shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Canadiens. Hintz was one of three Stars to fire nine shots on net against Samuel Montembeault, though the Finnish forward wasn't able to score. The 25-year-old Hintz has picked up three goals and three assists in his last seven contests. For the season, he's at 28 points (10 on the power play), 97 shots, a plus-10 rating and 32 hits in 34 appearances. The absence of Jason Robertson (lower body) from the Stars' top line is likely to have a negative effect on Hintz's short-term offensive production.
NHL
CBS Sports

Chandler Parsons announces retirement from NBA after nine seasons in league

After spending nine years in the NBA, forward Chandler Parsons officially announced his retirement from the league on his Instagram account Tuesday morning. Parsons spent time playing for the Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets. He has career averages of 12.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists, and was known for his 3-point shooting as he knocked down shots at a 37.3 percent clip over his career.
NBA
ClutchPoints

DeVonta Smith gets brutally honest on Jalen Hurts’ future as QB1

The Philadelphia Eagles were eliminated from the postseason after their Wild Card round loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It wasn’t a good showing by the Eagles on either side of the ball, as quarterback Jalen Hurts turned the ball over twice and helped Philadelphia put just 15 points on the board in the disappointing loss. Hurts’ connection with talented rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who didn’t seem to be on the same page as his quarterback, was dissected following the playoff loss. However, Smith got brutally honest about Hurts when asked about the signal-caller’s future as the Eagles’ QB1, via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Tony Romo drops painful truth on Cowboys’ wild loss to 49ers

Just like the rest of the Dallas Cowboys fan base, former team quarterback Tony Romo didn’t like how the Wild Card game against the San Francisco 49ers ended. It’s not that Romo is blaming anyone. The Cowboys could have done better in setting up the final play, and the referees might have some shortcomings as well. However, for the four-time Pro Bowler, it was just a frustrating ending for the home team and their fans who were hoping for that miracle to give them the victory.
NFL
Roope Hintz
Sergei Bobrovsky
CBS Sports

Kyle Shanahan makes unexpected criticism of Jimmy Garoppolo for hurting 49ers chances to seal win over Cowboys

Before the Dallas Cowboys had their series of blunders that led to their demise against the San Francisco 49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo had his opportunity to put the game away with under two minutes to play. Once Deebo Samuel was ruled just short of the first down marker at the Cowboys' 47-yard line with 1:21 to play and San Francisco up 23-17, the 49ers went for it on fourth-and-inches in an attempt to walk away with the win.
NFL
#Panthers
CBS Sports

NFL coach carousel: Predicting which coaches will land in open spots, as Giants make a splash hire

Eight teams could be looking for a new head coach in 2022 (seven for certain), making this version of the NFL silly season even crazier than in recent years. Two teams, the Las Vegas Raiders and Miami Dolphins, finished 2021 with a winning record. Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia led his team to the playoffs and it's not yet known whether the team will retain him or move on, but if the Raiders do move on, Miami and Vegas are the top destinations available.
NFL
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Says 1 NFL Quarterback Is Not The Answer

Sunday afternoon was a tough one for Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles. Philadelphia was blown out by Tampa Bay, 31-15, in a game that was not as close as the final score would indicate. Hurts struggled to pass the ball all game long. He threw multiple interceptions and appeared...
NFL
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Canucks' J.T. Miller: Nets goal in win

Miller contributed a goal and assist in a 4-2 win over the Capitals on Sunday. Miller added an assist on Bo Horvat's second period power-play goal before putting the game out of reach with an empty-netter in the final minute of the third period, snapping a personal three-game pointless streak. The center has 12 goals and 26 assists in 38 games this season.
NHL
DFW Community News

Gould scores opening goal for ECHL All-Stars

Allen, Texas – The ECHL All-Stars defeated the Jacksonville Icemen on Monday night by a score of 14-7 in Jacksonville, Florida. Allen Americans forward Gavin Gould scored the opening goal of the game for the ECHL All-Stars in front of a crowd of 7,687. Gavin Gould, selected to his...
NHL
CBS Sports

Senators' Drake Batherson: Nets goal with man advantage

Batherson scored a power-play goal in a 3-1 loss to the Sabres on Tuesday. Batherson beat Michael Houser on the power play to tie the game at 1-1, with assists from Tim Stutzle and Thomas Chabot. The 23-year-old also had four hits in the loss. Batherson now has logged a point in each of the last three games and has scored 31 points in just 27 games in what has become a breakout season for the first-time All Star.
NHL

