ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Australian Open more important than any player: Nadal on Djokovic

By Mike FREY
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i5kZi_0dmNF9AE00
Rafael Nadal said the Australian Open would be a great tournament "with or without" Djokovic /AFP

Rafael Nadal took a swipe at rival Novak Djokovic on Saturday as the world number one fights deportation from Australia, saying: "The Australian Open is much more important than any player."

Ahead of the start of the first Grand Slam on Monday, Nadal told reporters at Melbourne Park: "Australian Open will be a great Australian Open with or without him."

Djokovic is still in the draw to defend his title but faces deportation from the country before then after the Australian government cancelled his visa for a second time, calling him a threat to public order.

The long-running saga over whether the unvaccinated Serbian can stay in the country has overshadowed the first Grand Slam of the year, where Djokovic and Nadal would both be trying to become the first man to win 21 majors.

Nadal said he respected Djokovic "as a person, of course, and as an athlete, without a doubt".

But the Spaniard added: "I really respect him, even if I don't agree with a lot of the things that he did the last couple of weeks."

And he said that the controversy had dragged on too long.

"I think the situation have been too far. Honestly I'm a little bit tired of the situation because I just believe that it's important to talk about our sport, about tennis," Nadal said.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Djokovic lands in Serbia after deportation from Australia

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Novak Djokovic could be barred from the French Open later this year because he’s not vaccinated against COVID-19, a possibility that raised the stakes for the tennis star just hours after he was deported from Australia and prevented from defending his Australian Open title. A plane carrying the No. 1-ranked player […]
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Novak Djokovic
TheAtlantaVoice

Osaka, Nadal advance in Australia after Djokovic flies home

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The first test of Naomi Osaka’s new approach to tennis might have been when she completely whiffed an overhead to give her opponent a break point on Day 1 of the no-Novak-Djokovic Australian Open. Osaka didn’t chuck her racket. She didn’t roll her eyes. She smiled. “There are situations where I […] The post Osaka, Nadal advance in Australia after Djokovic flies home appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serbian#Spaniard
The Independent

Australian Open 2022: Ashleigh Barty, Naomi Osaka and Rafael Nadal cruise as spotlight returns to tennis

After a build-up dominated by Novak Djokovic’s botched visa controversy, the Australian Open was finally able to emerge from its political shadow on Monday and stage a drama strictly of a sporting variety. The commencement of actual tennis will have arrived as a welcome relief for tired fans and beleaguered organisers alike, with the embittered world No 1 in the air en route home to Belgrade when the first ball was mercifully struck inside the Rod Laver Arena. That honour belonged to Tatjana Maria, the world No 287, who was duly thrashed by fifth seed Maria Sakkari as the...
TENNIS
AFP

What now for Novak Djokovic?

Novak Djokovic's deportation from Australia due to his coronavirus vaccine status may be the portent of worse things to come for the Serbian tennis superstar. The fall-out from the 34-year-old's very public stand-off with the Australian government raises questions not just about his bid for a record 21st Grand Slam title -- it could affect him in many other ways. AFP Sport picks out three potential consequences:
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Australian Open
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
Deadline

Novak Djokovic Could Be Barred From French, Spanish Opens As Well, Say Officials

Just days after missing the Australian Open and being deported from Australia because he was unvaccinated, Novak Djokovic, found out he may be barred from the next Grand Slam tournament on the tennis calendar, as well. A new vaccine pass law was approved France’s parliament on Sunday. It will require proof of vaccination to enter public buildings including sports venues, restaurants, cafes and cinemas. According to ESPN, the country’s Sports Ministry said Monday there would be no exemptions allowed, even if it meant the world’s No. 1 tennis player missing the French Open. “The rule is simple. The vaccine pass will be...
TENNIS
AFP

Murray roars into round two as Medvedev sets up Kyrgios clash

Former world number one Andy Murray turned back the clock in typically combative style and favourite Daniil Medvedev set up a blockbuster second-round showdown with Nick Kyrgios at the Australian Open on Tuesday. Medvedev, who lost last year's final in Melbourne to Djokovic but then beat the Serbian in the US Open final in September, plays combustible but talented Australian showman Kyrgios in round two.
TENNIS
Rolling Stone

2022 Australian Open Live Stream: How to Watch the Tennis Tournament Online Free

The 2022 Australian Open is here and there promises to be plenty of intrigue at the first Grand Slam tournament of the season. The storylines were building even before the event started, with world number one Novak Djokovic sent home to Serbia after it was discovered that he failed to disclose information about his travel in the days before entering Australia. Djokovic reportedly had Covid-19 in December and is currently unvaccinated. The departure of Djokovic — the three-time defending Australian Open champ — opens up the men’s field to a new winner for the first time since 2018, when Roger Federer held...
TENNIS
The Independent

No problems for Rafael Nadal on return to grand slam tennis in Melbourne

Rafael Nadal made a convincing return to grand slam tennis as he eased into the second round of the Australian Open.The sixth seed, the only man bidding for a 21st grand slam title this fortnight following Novak Djokovic’s deportation, cut short his 2021 season in early August because of a foot problem.His only slam title in Melbourne came 13 years ago but he began the new year by winning an ATP Tour event on the same courts and brushed aside American Marcos Giron 6-1 6-4 6-2.Nadal said: “Of course, when you are getting a little bit older, all the comebacks...
TENNIS
The Independent

Djokovic leaves Australia but debate goes on in vaccine saga

Australia made its decision, but opinion remains divided worldwide on Novak Djokovic and whether he should have been allowed to compete in the Australian Open despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19.At a tennis center in Phoenix on Sunday, employee Stan Taylor said the lobby was abuzz with just one question as players arrived: “What do you think about Novak Djokovic?" There was no consensus on whether the No. 1 men's player had tried to game the system in seeking an exemption to Australia's strict vaccination rules or had the right to defend his title at the Open. In the end,...
TENNIS
The Independent

Australian Open 2022: Order of play for day three with Naomi Osaka and Rafael Nadal in action

Day three of the Australian Open gets underway with the second round on Wednesday, with Naomi Osaka, Rafael Nadal and Ashleigh Barty headlining the action on the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. Defending champion Osaka, who opened her campaign with a straight-sets win over Camila Osorio on Monday, now faces American Madison Brengle in a match that should get underway at around 8am GMT in the UK. Earlier on Rod Laver, home favourite Barty will continue her bid for a first Australian Open title against Lucia Bronzetti, after opening the tournament with a ruthless 6-0 6-1 win over Lesia...
TENNIS
AFP

AFP

39K+
Followers
22K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy