Miami-Dade Transit To Make Temporary Service Adjustments Due To Omicron Surge

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County officials announced Friday that due to Omicron and an existing shortage in bus operators, they will be making temporary adjustments to certain transit routes.

They said the following routes will be suspended until further notice:

Suspended Route Alternative Routes

• 39 Express 31 Busway Local and 38 Busway MAX

• 103/C 113/M

Additionally, the following routes will have adjustments in service until further notice.

95 Golden Glades Express

• Downtown northbound trips departing at 4:27 p.m., 4:47 p.m., 4:49 p.m., and 5:02 p.m. are being suspended. All other trips remain the same.

836 Dolphin Express

• Eastbound trips departing at 6:20 a.m., 7:40 a.m., 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 12 p.m., 1:20 p.m., 2:50 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 4:50 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. are being suspended. All other trips remain the same.

• Westbound trips departing at 6:53 a.m., 8:13 a.m., 9:33 a.m., 11:03 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m., 3:40 p.m. 4:20 p.m., 5:40 p.m., and 6:20 p.m. are being suspended. All other trips remain the same.

“Like employers across the county and nation, we are experiencing higher than usual employee absences due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant. Our top priority is to protect the health and wellbeing of our employees and residents as we continue to offer all the tools we have to stop the spread and curb the recent surge,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “We are doing everything we can to minimize service interruptions while protecting our workforce and residents. We ask our residents for your patience and support as we deal with these unprecedented challenges.”

“As we continue to assess the current situation, we are taking a proactive approach to minimize service impacts to our riders. The situation remains fluid, and we’re monitoring staffing levels daily,” said Eulois Cleckley, Director and CEO of the Miami-Dade Department of Transportation and Public Works.

Per federal mandate, face masks remain a requirement for any transit rider, both inside of a Miami-Dade Transit vehicle and at a Miami-Dade Transit facility (including at bus stops and on the platforms).