Miami-dade County, FL

Miami-Dade Transit To Make Temporary Service Adjustments Due To Omicron Surge

By CBSMiami.com Team
 4 days ago

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County officials announced Friday that due to Omicron and an existing shortage in bus operators, they will be making temporary adjustments to certain transit routes.

They said the following routes will be suspended until further notice:

Suspended Route Alternative Routes
• 39 Express 31 Busway Local and 38 Busway MAX
• 103/C 113/M

Additionally, the following routes will have adjustments in service until further notice.

95 Golden Glades Express
• Downtown northbound trips departing at 4:27 p.m., 4:47 p.m., 4:49 p.m., and 5:02 p.m. are being suspended. All other trips remain the same.

836 Dolphin Express
• Eastbound trips departing at 6:20 a.m., 7:40 a.m., 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 12 p.m., 1:20 p.m., 2:50 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 4:50 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. are being suspended. All other trips remain the same.

• Westbound trips departing at 6:53 a.m., 8:13 a.m., 9:33 a.m., 11:03 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m., 3:40 p.m. 4:20 p.m., 5:40 p.m., and 6:20 p.m. are being suspended. All other trips remain the same.

“Like employers across the county and nation, we are experiencing higher than usual employee absences due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant. Our top priority is to protect the health and wellbeing of our employees and residents as we continue to offer all the tools we have to stop the spread and curb the recent surge,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “We are doing everything we can to minimize service interruptions while protecting our workforce and residents. We ask our residents for your patience and support as we deal with these unprecedented challenges.”

“As we continue to assess the current situation, we are taking a proactive approach to minimize service impacts to our riders. The situation remains fluid, and we’re monitoring staffing levels daily,” said Eulois Cleckley, Director and CEO of the Miami-Dade Department of Transportation and Public Works.

Per federal mandate, face masks remain a requirement for any transit rider, both inside of a Miami-Dade Transit vehicle and at a Miami-Dade Transit facility (including at bus stops and on the platforms).

Related
WSAV News 3

CAT asks for patience as transit service faces omicron struggle

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham Area Transit (CAT) announced Wednesday a spike in COVID-19 infections is leading to a negative impact on CAT’s services. CAT says as of January 1, about 41 CAT employees tested positive for the virus and about 21 additional employees continue to quarantine after being exposed. Ten of CAT’s employees are […]
SAVANNAH, GA
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Seeing COVID Rates 5 Times Higher Than Summer Delta Surge

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Omicron has become the dominant variant across the country and in South Florida. The CDC says omicron was responsible for 99% of the new COVID cases in the last week. While symptoms of this variant are generally less severe, it is spreading more rapidly. People getting sick as soon as just a few days after exposure. “Miami-Dade County, for example, our rates have been five times higher than they were with the Delta variant, so there’s an incredible number of cases,” says Dr. Mary Jo Trepka, an infectious disease expert with FIU. “Even though, it seems, when people...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

South Florida Healthcare System Facing Challenges With Rising Omicron Cases

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Omicron variant, which is more contagious and spreads rapidly, is causing concern for the healthcare system and hospitals. “As far as getting this and getting it over with, look the healthcare system cannot handle this,” said Dr. Geeta Nayyar, an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami. She said with the COVID cases running rampant thanks to the Omicron variant, capacity at our hospitals continues to be challenged. “Independent of COVID-19, if every one of us was to get pneumonia or the flu, all at the same time, the healthcare system is not equipped to handle this volume nor the...
MIAMI, FL
townofchapelhill.org

Facility, Transit Service Hours Modified Monday Due to Dangerous Travel

The Town of Chapel Hill continues to monitor the impacts of Winter Storm Izzy, even as the system moves out of our area this evening. The forecast includes potentially dangerous travel conditions as wet roads refreeze overnight and into Monday morning. The Town is modifying some of its facility and...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
CBS Miami

Biden Administration Launches Program To Repair and Replace 15,000 Bridges, Including In South Florida

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – President Joe Biden on Friday announced a new program to repair and replace the nation’s bridges through funding from the bipartisan infrastructure law that passed Congress in November including bridges in South Florida. “My bipartisan infrastructure law includes the largest investment in our nation’s bridges since the creation of the Interstate Highway System. Bridges to connect us, bridges to make America work,” Biden said at the White House. “There’s a lot of talk about disappointments and things we haven’t gotten done — we’re gonna get a lot of them done, I might add — but this is something we did...
FLORIDA STATE
#Miami Dade Transit#Omicron#Covid#Cbsmiami#Busway#Golden Glades Express#Dolphin Express
The Oakland Press

SMART bus service affected by shortages due to omicron

SMART bus service is being significantly impacted due to the spread of the Omicron variant and COVID. SMART bus service is being significantly impacted due to the spread of the omicron variant and COVID. Approximately 20% – 25% of the current SMART Bus service has been cancelled or delayed on...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Battle Creek Transit makes major cuts due to lack of bus drivers

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek Transit planned to make major cuts that could leave community members scrambling to find a ride. Transit director Mallory Avis said a shortage of bus drivers was causing them to temporarily shorten hours and combine routes. For riders that could mean waiting longer...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
CBS San Francisco

Omicron Impacts Staffing, Service at Bay Area Transit Agencies

HAYWARD (KPIX) — Public transportation around the Bay Area continues to face shortages during the pandemic. Omicron infections have sent workers home, forcing some agencies to delay service and cancel trips. “It’s hard, it’s really hard,” said Lisa Regan, a San Leandro resident waiting for an AC Transit bus Friday. “I mean I understand that — because they’re the drivers — but it’s hard on us, it’s hard on them.” “I say forget it, I’m not going to wait, I’m going to walk,” said Leticia Piper about her frustration on some nights trying to catch a ride home from work....
HAYWARD, CA
NBC Bay Area

AC Transit Warns of Service Disruptions Due to COVID-19 Outbreak in Workers

Alameda-Contra Costa Transit bus service will likely be delayed, with the possibility of temporarily canceling lines, beginning Friday because of the recent rapid rise in COVID-19 cases among employees. AC Transit reported a spike in positive cases of the virus among bus operators, mechanics and other workers that is impacting...
ALAMEDA, CA
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Mayor Stresses Importance Of Vaccinations, Testing Amid Omicron Surge

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There is no end in sight yet with the omicron surge, and it has disrupted workers nearly everywhere. Vaccinations along with testing remain key to protecting oneself and others from the virus. “We shouldn’t be hysterical, but if we’ve been exposed or if we have symptoms, we should be tested,” Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said. Following the holiday, the omicron variant has exploded. “We’ve added three new laboratories so test results come back quicker and we’re working on a system that will tell us where the lines are,” Cava said. WATCH: Deborah Souverain’s Report On The County’s Response   Miami-Dade now has...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WAVY News 10

Metro announces service adjustments and COVID protocol to combat omicron variant

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority is taking measures to combat the omicron variant by announcing service adjustments and protections for its employees and customers. Starting Jan. 10, Metro will be reducing service schedules and employees will be required weekly testing. By Jan 16. Metro employees who fail to comply with the […]
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Miami

Miami, FL
