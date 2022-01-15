Boston businesses gear up for vaccine requirement

BOSTON — Restaurants around TD Garden were jam packed. On Friday people didn’t have to show proof of vaccination yet but they were ready to if asked.

“I’m vaccinated. So, I’m fine with showing proof of vaccination,” said one woman who wanted to remain anonymous.

At Banners Kitchen & Tap right next to the Garden they’re prepared for the City of Boston’s vaccination requirement called B Together that rolls out on Saturday January 15th.

“We’ve been training our staff now for weeks … we will have one person at the front door to check the vaccine pass, check the license and vaccine card,” said Reggie Dias who is the Regional General Manager of Banners.

We asked Dias if this is one more thing added to the plate of restaurants who are struggling to stay afloat during the pandemic. But he says it’s all part of doing business during COVID-19.

“It’s a difficult time right now for staffing in the industry but we have one of the best buildings in the city so it’s been easier for us,” said Dias.

Before January 15th, getting into the Garden next door you could show a vaccine card or a proof or a negative test. But as of Saturday you must have at least one shot to get in to watch the Bruins and Celtics play. And fans seemed fine with that.

“It doesn’t bother me because we were vaccinated and I’ve actually got our vaccination cards with us so for me it’s not a big deal,” said Dan Gilman from New Hampshire.

His son Aidan Gilman who’s going to his first concert with country singer Kane Brown doesn’t mind either. He says he’s already used to a mask mandate.

“Since I guess I have to wear it 5 days in school it’s not going to be a problem,” said Aidan Gilman.

So as patrons enjoyed bars and a bite to eat on Friday many seemed to be just fine with having to prove they got a COVID shot to get inside. Including a nurse in her way into the concert.

“Because I’m a nurse and I’m required to have it almost everywhere I work so it’s OK,” she said.

Boston is offering an app to make showing your proof of vaccination as part of it’s B Together initiative.

