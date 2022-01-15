ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainfield, NJ

Plainfield over Eagle Academy in OT - Boys basketball recap

By Mak Ojutiku
 4 days ago
Tahmir Ellis posted a double-double with 14 points and 15 rebounds as Plainfield edged out a 62-60 overtime win over Eagle Academy in Plainfield. Eagle Academy...

No. 18 Marlboro rallies past Freehold Township - Boys basketball recap

Jack Seidler scored 22 points as Marlboro, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, mounted a furious fourth quarter comeback to defeat Freehold Township, 72-61, in Marlboro. Jonathan Spatola made four 3-pointers and finished with 20 points for Marlboro (10-2), which trailed by six heading into the fourth quarter, then proceeded to close the game on a 27-10 run. Vincent Spatola had 12 points and both Jay Ratner and Zack Molod added nine each.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Passaic Tech over Paterson Kennedy - Girls basketball recap

Janessa Rodriguez netted nine points for Passaic Tech in its 35-30 victory against Paterson Kennedy in Paterson. Isabella Duval and Ciara Chalmers registered eight points apiece for Passaic Tech (5-3). Samantha Ferreras posted 11 points as the game-high scorer for Paterson Kennedy (1-4). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
PATERSON, NJ
Plainfield, NJ
Plainfield, NJ
Plainfield, NJ
Franklin over Watchung Hills - Girls basketball recap

Christina Midgette recorded 24 points for Franklin in its 66-64 win against Watchung Hills in Somerset. Iyanna Cotton (19) and Morgan Lewis (14) were the other double-figure scorers for Franklin (6-2). Bella Murray compiled 27 points for Watchung Hills (5-3), which saw Morgan Groff and Julia Puglisi register 19 and...
FRANKLIN, NJ
Pequannock over Morristown-Beard - Girls basketball recap

Chloe Vasquez produced 21 points for Pequannock in its 41-25 victory against Morristown-Beard in Morristown. Faith Tucker logged 10 points in the win for Pequannock (5-2). Skylar Reale racked up 10 points for Morristown-Beard (4-3). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Times of Trenton swimming notebook: Skyland champs and power-point updates

Less than two weeks remain for NJSIAA swimming programs to turn in times that will affect seeding for the state tournament, with the deadline set for Jan. 31. On the boys side, five area teams hold top-four seeds in their sections in the latest NJ.com power-point tabulation. Princeton presently holds the top seed in Central Jersey, Group B with 3,717.5 points, ahead of West Windsor-Plainsboro North in second at 3,313 points and Northern Burlington fourth with 2,143 points. Manasquan is third at 2,509 points.
TRENTON, NJ
Howell-Matawan over Lacey-Barnegat -- Boys ice hockey recap

Senior goalie Vince Vassalla earned his first shutout of the season as Howell-Matawan blanked Lacey-Barnegat, 4-0, on Senior Night at Howell Ice World. Vassalla made 17 saves in the contest, and was helped out by two goals and an assist by Thomas Ricci. Zach Gershner also had a goal and an assist while Tony Brandl had a goal as well.
HOWELL, NJ
South Jersey Times swimming notebook: Williamstown’s Williamses ready to peak

The bread and butter portion of the season is set to begin. “I’m really excited,” Aaron Williams, a senior on the Williamstown High boys’ swimming team, said. “My goal is to place first in my events. I’m pretty confident in myself that I can do that. I am going to put my best foot forward and really just hope for the best and accomplish what I know I can do.”
WILLIAMSTOWN, NJ
Ice Hockey: Daily stat leaders for Jan. 18

NOTE: All stats are from games played on just Jan. 18 and reported by coaches and school officials at the time of publication. This list will not be updated if stats are entered after the initial publish.
HOCKEY
