Donating Blood? Red Cross Offering Chance To Win Super Bowl Tickets

(CBS Detroit) — There’s a chance for you to donate blood and go to the Super Bowl next month.

The American Red Cross is partnering with the NFL to give away two tickets to the Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles to anyone who donates through Jan. 31.

Those who donate are automatically entered for a chance to win the two tickets, as well as an entry to the official NFL Tailgate, tickets to Super Bowl Experience, round-trip airfare to Los Angeles, three-night hotel accommodations (Feb. 11-14, 2022), and a $500 gift card for expenses.

Additionally, those who donate this month will also be entered to win the Big Game at Home package, which includes a smart, short-throw laser projector, projector screen, sound bar, subwoofer, a gift card for tech support with installation, and a $500 e-gift card.

To schedule an appointment to donate, visit redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.

