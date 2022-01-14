Walled Lake Marijuana Dispensary Offering Free Joint To Blood, Plasma Donors

WALLED LAKE, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — An Oakland County marijuana dispensary is hoping to kick start blood and plasma donations in Michigan in response to a nationwide shortage.

The Greenhouse of Walled Lake is giving away a free pre-roll to anyone who shows they donated blood or plasma.

The “Pot for Plasma” initiative runs from Jan. 18 through Feb. 27. Anyone age 21 and older are eligible as long as they show proof.

To donate blood, visit the American Red Cross website.

