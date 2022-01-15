ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence Township, NJ

New Egypt over Florence - Boys basketball recap

By Marc Narducci
NJ.com
NJ.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Senior Adam Harris scored 25 points to lead New Egypt to a 54-32 win over Florence in New Egypt. Harris is now averaging 20.1 points per...

Comments / 0

 

