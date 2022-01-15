New Egypt over Florence - Boys basketball recap

The bread and butter portion of the season is set to begin. “I’m really excited,” Aaron Williams, a senior on the Williamstown High boys’ swimming team, said. “My goal is to place first in my events. I’m pretty confident in myself that I can do that. I am going to put my best foot forward and really just hope for the best and accomplish what I know I can do.”

WILLIAMSTOWN, NJ ・ 1 HOUR AGO