Detroit, MI

Back Again: DTE Energy Music Theatre Returns To Original Name

 4 days ago
CLARKSTON, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — The name “Pine Knob” is back after the DTE Energy Music Theatre relinquished its naming rights to the historic music venue.

According to a report from Detroit Free Press, the venue ranks as one of the top-grossing in the country.

The revival of the Pine Knob Music Theatre comes as the venue kicks off its 50th anniversary celebration.

The name was revealed Friday by operator 313 Presents, which also unveiled a new logo. The company also announced the partnership with United Wholesale Mortage and Trinity Health.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Detroit-Area Venue Pine Knob Returns to Original Name

As of today, all is right with the world again – or, at least, the rock world – as DTE Energy Music Theatre’s name has officially been changed back to Pine Knob. Yes, it’s true! Shout for joy, because Pine Knob is back. It’s all part of the venue’s 50th anniversary celebration, which takes place all year.
DETROIT, MI
Pine Knob is back as storied venue changes name again

The wishes of metro area music fans and international performers are going to be realized this summer. They’ll be going to the Pine Knob Music Theatre once again. The venerable amphitheater, one of the country’s oldest and most successful, changed its name to the DTE Energy Music Theatre in 2000 amidst considerable furor — and artists who continued to refer to it as Pine Knob during the next 20 years. Now 313 Presents, which promotes and produces events at the 15,000-seat theater, is reinstalling the Pine Knob name, with a new logo and United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM) and Trinity Health joining as primary sponsors.
DETROIT, MI
This Iconic Detroit Theater Is Returning to Its Original Name for 50th Anniversary

After two decades as the DTE Energy Music Theatre, the Detroit area’s leading amphitheater will once again be known by its original name, the Pine Knob Music Theatre. The name change is part of the 15,000-seat venue’s 50th anniversary celebration that will take place this summer. A new logo incorporates elements of its 1972-2000 predecessor, and in lieu of a title sponsor, two local corporations — United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM) and Trinity Health — have signed on as partners.
DETROIT, MI
Clarkston, MI
