ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, MI

Head-on crash near Lowell injures 1, likely caused by medical issue, police say

By John Tunison
MLive
MLive
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LOWELL, MI -- A head-on crash near Lowell injured a 79-year-old man and likely was caused by a medical issue, police said. The crash was reported about...

www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MLive

Police take armed person into custody at Mount Pleasant Walmart

MOUNT PLEASANT, MI — A situation involving an armed person inside Mount Pleasant’s Walmart ended without shots being fired. At 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18, Isabella County Central Dispatch advised law enforcement officers were dealing with a situation at the Walmart located at 4730 Encore Drive. Dispatchers advised civilians to avoid the area until the unspecified issue was resolved.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Accidents
Lowell, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Lowell, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
MLive

Man, 79, found dead in his living room after Southwest Michigan house fire

BERRIEN COUNTY, MI – A man was found dead in his living room by firefighters responding to a fire near Niles Tuesday. The 79-year-old male homeowner was found dead around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, when firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 3100 block of South Third Street in Niles Township, the fire department said.
NILES, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Two dead in Newaygo County house fire

NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI -- Two people died in an early morning house fire near Big Rapids. Newaygo County sheriff’s deputies said the victims are an 80-year-old man and a 68-year-old female. Both lived at a home in the 6400 block of North Cottonwood Avenue that caught fire early Tuesday,...
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Traffic Accident
The Ann Arbor News

House fire kills 2, leaves 5 injured, 1 missing

PONTIAC, MI -- At least two people are dead following a house fire at a two-story home Monday morning. According to the Associated Press, five other people were injured during the fire and a 19-year-old man with autism is missing. Firefighters were called to the home around 2:44 a.m. Monday...
PONTIAC, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
The Saginaw News

Pickup’s crash with garbage truck claims lives of twin 6-year-olds, their father in northern Bay County

PINCONNING TWP, MI — A two-vehicle crash in northern Bay County has claimed the lives of twin children and their father. Just before 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 17, Bay County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash scene on Huron Road (M-13) at the intersection with Whitefeather Road in Pinconning Township. They arrived to find a Republic Services garbage truck had been crashed into by a white 2014 Ford F-150 pickup truck, said Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham.
The Flint Journal

Portion of southbound I-475 closed in Flint

FLINT, MI -- A portion of southbound I-475 in Flint is closed to drivers, according to a report from Genesee County’s 911 dispatch reporting system. The interstate closed around 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, between Stewart and Hamilton avenues, following an unknown incident. Flint Police Detective Sgt. Tyrone Booth...
FLINT, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson County family displaced after fire damages home, officials say

JACKSON, MI — No injuries were reported after a fire caused flame and smoke damage to a two-story family home in Jackson, officials said. The call came in at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14 for a structure fire at 127 W. Argyle Street in Jackson. Fire crews arrived on the scene at 2:03 p.m. to find all occupants safely outside the burning home, said David Wooden, deputy director of Jackson Fire Department.
JACKSON, MI
MLive

MLive

36K+
Followers
36K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy