Former NFL player Siavii found dead in Kansas federal prison

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEAVENWORTH, Kan. -- A former Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle was found dead in a Kansas federal prison where he was being held on charges of illegal firearms possession, a prison official said. Saousoalii Siavii Jr., 43, was found unresponsive at the U.S. Penitentiary...

