COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Just after 8 p.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department announced a portion of Austin Bluffs Parkway was closed due to ice.

According to CSPD, eastbound Austin Bluffs Pkwy. at N. Nevada Ave. is closed until further notice.

