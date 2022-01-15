ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

News: Theater J launches ‘Expanding the Canon: A Commission Program for Racially and Ethnically Diverse Jewish Playwrights’

By News Desk (organization-submitted press release)
Cover picture for the articleInitiative funded by a Covenant Foundation grant will highlight non-white Jewish narratives. (Washington, DC) – Theater J, the nation’s largest and most prominent Jewish theater, announces an exciting new program, “Expanding the Canon” which will commission seven extraordinary racially and ethnically diverse Jewish writers to create new full-length plays that thematically...

Theater J program aims to diversify depictions of Jewishness onstage

Theater J has announced a new program that will commission seven extraordinary racially and ethnically diverse Jewish writers to create new full-length plays that thematically and visually center non-white Jewish narratives. The program, called Expanding the Canon, is for Jews of Color, Multi Racial/Multi Ethnic Jews, and Mizrachi (Middle Eastern and North African) and Sephardic (Iberian) Jews who seek to correct and broaden the historically limited portrayals of Jewishness on stages in the U.S. and around the world.
#Washington Dc#Jewish Education#Jewish History#New Covenant#Jewish Literature#Performing#Musical Theater#Jews#Middle Eastern#North African#Iberian#The Covenant Foundation
