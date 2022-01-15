News: Theater J launches ‘Expanding the Canon: A Commission Program for Racially and Ethnically Diverse Jewish Playwrights’
Initiative funded by a Covenant Foundation grant will highlight non-white Jewish narratives. (Washington, DC) – Theater J, the nation’s largest and most prominent Jewish theater, announces an exciting new program, “Expanding the Canon” which will commission seven extraordinary racially and ethnically diverse Jewish writers to create new full-length plays that thematically...mdtheatreguide.com
