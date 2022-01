JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — No one was hurt in a fire at a Southside apartment complex early Tuesday morning, according to the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department. JFRD crews were called to the Lake at St. Augustine apartments in the 11000 block of Old St. Augustine Road around 5 a.m. When crews arrived, the fire was showing from the third story of a building in the back of the large apartment complex.

