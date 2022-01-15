ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona nurse dies of COVID-19 on Christmas Eve

By KNXV Staff
tmj4.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona nurse Alan Bennett is one of the 25,000 Arizonans who have lost their lives due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. "My daughter and I, and his daughter, were holding his hand when he passed... and I just told him that I loved him and that it was...

www.tmj4.com

