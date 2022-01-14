Holiday closings

Russian troops arrived in Belarus for war games, raising concerns in the U.S. that Ukraine's neighbor may help Russian President Vladimir Putin attack. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Russia could attack with "very short notice." Margaret Brennan reports.
Washington — The Supreme Court on Wednesday spurned a request from former President Donald Trump to block the release of documents from the Trump White House to the House select committee investigating the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol. The order from the high court clears the way...
New York (CNN) — New York Attorney General Letitia James laid out new, specific details about what her office believes to be "misleading or fraudulent" financial statements from former President Donald Trump's business empire in a late-night court filing on Tuesday. The new filing seeks to compel the testimony...
WASHINGTON/LOS ANGELES, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. government will make 400 million non-surgical "N95" masks from its strategic national stockpile available for free to the public starting next week, a White House official said, as the Biden administration tries to curb the COVID-19 pandemic. Snug-fitting N95 face masks, so-called...
Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Sonia Sotomayor denied Wednesday that there have been tensions between them over the issue of wearing masks while seated on the courtroom bench during oral arguments. "Reporting that Justice Sotomayor asked Justice Gorsuch to wear a mask surprised us," they said in a rare...
LAREDO, Texas (AP) — FBI agents searched near the Texas home of U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar on Wednesday as they conducted what an agency spokeswoman called “court-authorized law enforcement activity.”. The motive and scope of the search was not immediately known. But a reporter for The Monitor of...
A divided Supreme Court on Wednesday grappled with Sen. Ted Cruz ’s (R-Texas) challenge to limits on the amount of money candidates can raise from donors to pay off their personal debt after an election. The questions posed during an hour-long oral argument did not clearly telegraph an outcome....
