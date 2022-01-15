ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Do you recognize this vehicle? Authorities are asking for tips in connection with a non-fatal shooting

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06EKfT_0dmNAtLg00

(WWJ) The Detroit Police Department is searching for information on a vehicle involved with a non-fatal shooting on the city's west side early Friday morning.

Investigators released a photo of a red Chrysler 300 as it drove through a gas station just before 4 a.m. off of Grand River.

In the image, a gun is seen pointing out of the rear passenger side window.

Police say multiple shots were fired, injuring one person.

The victim – a man in his 40s – is reported to be in stable condition.

Authorities are asking the community to call the police department at 313-596-5800 if they recognize this vehicle, or have any other information that can assist in their investigation.

Tipsters can also make anonymous calls through Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800- SPEAK-UP (1-800-773-2587) or submit information online here .

WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

