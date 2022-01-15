Venice rallies past Charlotte

PUNTA GORDA — Luciano Somenzini and Anthony Williams scored midway through the second half and Venice went on to a 3-2 come-from-behind victory over Charlotte on Friday night.

Somenzini’s goal came just before the second-half water break and tied the game at 2-2. Williams then got the ball in deep and fired it past Tarpon goalkeeper Alexander Cash just two minutes later for what proved to be the game-winner.

“The first 10 minutes we played great,” Indians coach Dave Porvaznik said. “Then we just kind of let them play their game instead of us playing our game like we did at first and we ended up getting down because of it.

“I just had a little pep talk saying, ‘Look guys this is our game to lose and you’re either going to give them the game or we’re going to take it back and win it.’”

Venice got on the board first in the sixth minute of the contest as Aidan Constantine put in the rebound off a shot taken by Facundo Lambrecht.

Charlotte got the equalizer from Tyler Amaral in the 21st minute and had a chance to take the lead when the Tarpons were awarded a penalty kick just before halftime. But Indians goalie Brendan Reilly stopped Amaral’s attempt to keep the score knotted at 1-1 going into intermission.

Still, the Tarpons seized the momentum in the second half, and took a 2-1 lead on a goal from Akeem Stephenson off a direct kick from the left side by Amaral seven minutes into the period.

That’s how it remained until the Indians got the back-to-back goals to retake the lead and deny the Tarpons their first victory over Venice.

“I think we just got a little gassed. They put a lot of pressure on and caught us on two quick ones,” Charlotte coach Greg Winkler said. “Missing the PK didn’t help. That would have maybe given us a little more confidence.

“But it was a good game and we had the chance to take Venice for the first time and it just wasn’t meant to be this year. But they played their hearts out.”

Venice eliminated Charlotte in the first round of the district tournament last season, but this year the teams are in different classes.

“This was a good test for us getting ready for our district,” Winkler said. “I think we played a really good first half and started out good in the second half, then I think we just ran out of gas. They started coming after us and we kind of panicked a little bit, but we’ll get better and learn from it.”

Venice has now righted the ship after a four-game losing streak and improved to 7-4-3 on the season.

“It was a little ugly at times, but I’ve got to give credit to the boys that they didn’t stop,” Porvaznik said. “Credit to Charlotte as well.

“We made a couple of mistakes and they did counter on it and got the best of it, but we didn’t just give up. You get those goals and you get momentum and the adrenaline starts pumping and then it becomes a different game again.”

Both teams will face Sarasota next week. The Tarpons, now 9-3-1, will host the Sailors on Tuesday night while Venice has a home game with the Sailors on Thursday.