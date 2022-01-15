Related
Port Charlotte boys and girls at North Port
NORTH PORT — Two basketball teams that hang their hat on strong defensive play collided Monday on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday before a large crowd peppered with alumni as well as area coaches and players.
Jiminez
Charlotte's D'yanis Jiminez scores a fastbreak basket after beating Port Charlotte's Aryi Lockey-Pogl during Tuesday night's game at Port Charlotte High School.
Lockey-Pogl
Port Charlotte’s Aryi Lockey-Pogl drives past a pair of Tarpon defenders to the basket during Tuesday night’s game at Port Charlotte High School.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Morris
Port Charlotte's Delaini Morris goes up strong to the basket for a layup past Charlotte's D'yanis Jiminez during Tuesday night's game at Port Charlotte High School.
Hicks held scoreless in Charlotte's blowout win
PORT CHARLOTTE — Ary Hicks is so versatile on the court that she didn’t even need to score for the Charlotte High girls basketball team to blow out rival Port Charlotte on Tuesday night.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Parrish Community vs DeSoto Bulldogs
DeSoto’s Juqarius Jones, left, is fouled by Parrish Community defender Joey Decker on Tuesday at DeSoto County High School.
Parrish spoils Bulldogs return to the court
ARCADIA — Everything about Tuesday’s game felt like a season-opener for DeSoto County’s boys basketball team.
Platt, Weston want one more title together
VENICE — For the past three-plus years, Jayshon Platt and Myles Weston couldn’t get away from one another if they tried.
Parrish Community vs DeSoto Bulldogs
DeSoto’s Nazir Gilchrist (2) goes to the basket against Parrish Community defender Matthew Able (3) Tuesday at DeSoto High School.
PREP BASKETBALL: Wally Keller visiting team capsules
Here’s a look at the 22 out-of-area boys teams and one girls team participating in this year’s Wally Keller Classic. Reader’s note: All records as of Sunday. All in-state team rankings are FHSAA unless otherwise noted. All out-of-state rankings provided by MaxPreps.
Port Charlotte vs. North Port
Port Charlotte’s Jayhere Chin (10) brings the ball up court against North Port’s Joey Rivera (22) Monday at North Port High School.
The Daily Sun
Punta Gorda, FL
24
Followers
545
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT
Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.https://yoursun.com
Comments / 0