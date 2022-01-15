ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Sun photo by Tim Kern
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 4 days ago

Charlotte's John Gamble (1) converts his steal into a reverse dunk against Lemon Bay in Englewood on Friday night.

The Daily Sun

Jiminez

Charlotte's D'yanis Jiminez scores a fastbreak basket after beating Port Charlotte's Aryi Lockey-Pogl during Tuesday night's game at Port Charlotte High School.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
The Daily Sun

Lockey-Pogl

Port Charlotte’s Aryi Lockey-Pogl drives past a pair of Tarpon defenders to the basket during Tuesday night’s game at Port Charlotte High School.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
The Daily Sun

Morris

Port Charlotte's Delaini Morris goes up strong to the basket for a layup past Charlotte's D'yanis Jiminez during Tuesday night's game at Port Charlotte High School.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
