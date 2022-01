The Cincinnati Bengals won their first playoff game in 31 years, beating the Las Vegas Raiders 26 to 19 at Paul Brown Stadium on Saturday to kick off NFL’s Wildcard Weekend. Bengals QB Joe Burrow threw for 244 yards and two touchdowns, one to C.J. Uzomah and another to Tyler Boyd. The Bengals defense stopped the Raiders from tying the score with 17 seconds on the clock and a fourth and goal for the Raiders in the fourth quarter, when Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt intercepted a pass at the goal line with to give the Bengals the win.

