Hillsborough County, FL

Carrollwood Bank Robbery Suspect Sought By Sheriff

By Local News Desk
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bank robbery in Carrollwood.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. on January 14, 2022, a suspect entered the SunTrust Bank located at 12902 N Dale Mabry Highway. The male suspect pointed a firearm at a bank teller and demanded cash. The teller provided an undisclosed amount of money, then the suspect fled on foot, westbound through the parking lot.

Deputies are currently searching for a white adult male, with possible tattoos on his left hand. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

“Thankfully no one was injured during this incident,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. “I am urging anyone who recognizes this person, or anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious to contact us immediately.”

Anybody with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.

