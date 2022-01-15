Norfolk police looking for missing 72-year-old man

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are searching for a 72-year-old man who was last seen leaving the hospital on Friday.

Police said Friday night that Mark Trace was last seen leaving Sentara Norfolk General Hospital Friday. They did not give the time he was seen.

Trace is about 5 feet 11 inches tall and 160 pounds.

He has schizophrenia and may be in need of medical attention.

Anyone who sees Trace should contact the non-emergency number at 757-441-5610 or contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

