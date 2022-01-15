Former Kansas City Chief found dead in federal prison
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — A former Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle was found dead in a Kansas federal prison where he was being held on charges of illegal...stjosephpost.com
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — A former Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle was found dead in a Kansas federal prison where he was being held on charges of illegal...stjosephpost.com
St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellationshttps://stjosephpost.com/
Comments / 0