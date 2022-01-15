Supply chain crisis hits Long Island pet supply stores hard

The season of shortages just keeps on giving with pet supply stores becoming yet another industry finding it hard to stock the shelves.

Petco is just one of many stores hurt by the ongoing supply chain crisis. The store's shelves that once held food, treats and other items are now bare.

Elyse Levine, of Massapequa, has been desperately searching for her usual brands and flavors of cat food. She's now feeding her cat human food, so it won't go hungry.

"I'm giving her turkey from the deli and buying all different kinds of things," says Levine. "I'm going to try a new brand that I've never tried before, see if she likes it. And if she doesn't, we'll be back for something else."

The latest supply chain crisis, which has been brought on by the Omicron surge, severe weather and a lack of workers, is hitting online retailers hard, too. One popular dog food is completely sold out on Target's website.

Teresa Augustyniak is co-owner of Animal Pantry in Farmingdale. The store still has many items in stock because it has its own warehouse. However, the supply is starting to thin out.

The distributors just don't have it," says Augustyniak. "The manufacturers don't have the accessibility to those main ingredients like corn, soy, meat. We just can't get them because they can't produce them."

Augustyniak's advice to pet owners is stock up on whatever you can. She says if you have to change your pet's food, add a probiotic or pumpkin to help ease the transition.

Industry experts say the supply chain shortage could last until next year.

News 12 reached out to Petco for a comment but has not heard back.