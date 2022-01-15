ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West’s New Song Threatens To ‘Beat Pete Davidson’s Ass’

By Bruce Haring
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
Kanye West may be seeing someone else, but he’s apparently on the lookout for comedian/actor and King of Staten Island Pete Davidson , who is dating West’s estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.

West, who recently changed his name to “ Ye ,” rapped in a teaser for a new song , “God saved me from that crash/ just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”

The reference is to a car crash from West’s past. The song is titled “My Life Was Never Eazy,” and is a collaboration with rapper The Game.

The timing of the song’s release today may be problematic. The Los Angeles Police Department took a battery report early Thursday listing the rapper as a “named suspect” in an assault incident that occurred about 3 AM in downtown Los Angeles. No arrests were reported, and no other details were being released, police said.

West has been photographed escorting actress Julia Fox lately. On Thursday, he was seen with Madonna, boxer Floyd Mayweather and ex-Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown.

Ye recently bought a house in the same neighborhood as Kardashian, with whom he shares four children. She filed for divorce in February 2021 after seven years of marriage. She and Davidson began dating last October.

Tom Tapp contributed to this report .

Rolling Stone

Following Dating Rumors, Audri Nix References Kanye West in Slinky ‘Miami Beach’ Track

Just after being photographed with Kanye West, the Puerto Rican singer Audri Nix has dropped a sleek, bilingual R&B track called “Miami Beach,” which directly references her meet up with the rapper. “I got caught by the paparazzi/We’re breaking the internet,” she sings over a gloomy beat that’s dotted with the sound of clicking cameras. “Who is that bitch on the balcony with Kanye West?” “Miami Beach” fits into the style Audri has honing since getting her start in Puerto Rico’s underground in the late-2010s. Over the last few years, she’s continued experimenting with minimalist strains of moody, sad-girl R&B, trap, and trip-hop. Her most recent EP, Trap Pop, came out in July of 2021 and played with slightly more upbeat touches of dembow and neo-soul.  She flexes her way through “Miami Beach,” declaring in the first verse, “This is the golden girl directly from the Caribbean/I’m on all the blogs, I know that you saw me everywhere.” Audri and West were first spotted lounging in a hotel on New Year’s Day; three days later, paparazzi took shots of them together outside a gated property in Miami. West has also been linked to the actress Julia Fox.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ex Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Variety

Kanye West Named as Suspect in Criminal Battery Investigation

Kanye West has been named as a suspect in a battery report taken by the LAPD’s Newton Division early on Thursday morning, Variety has confirmed. He was not arrested; a rep for West did not immediately respond to requests for comment. According to LAPD spokesperson Redina Puentes, the incident occurred at about 3 a.m. at South Santa Fe Avenue and Bay Street in downtown Los Angeles. The location is outside of Soho Warehouse, a members-only club. TMZ first reported the news, citing police sources as saying the incident is being investigated as misdemeanor battery, which carries a maximum jail sentence of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Kanye West Takes Actress Julia Fox on NYC Date Wearing His New Favorite 17-Inch Boots

Kanye West is dating again and showing off his signature bold style while doing so. The “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” artist stepped out in New York for dinner and a Broadway show on Tuesday night with “Uncut Gems” actress Julia Fox. Mr. West dressed in a navy hooded sweatshirt with a black windbreaker jacket over top, gray jeans with a white paint splatter design and 17-inch Red Wing boots. The chunky black style, which hits just below the knee, looks to be built to take on all-weather situations, from heavy rain to snow. Likely due to the chill in Manhattan on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
XXL Mag

Uncle Murda Says Lil Nas X Will Die of AIDS on New Track ‘Rap Up 2021′

As expected, Uncle Murda released his version of the "Rap Up 2021" and this iteration may be the most inflammatory yet, including a wild line about Lil Nas X. The Brooklyn rapper released the annual (always controversial) track on New Year's Day (Jan. 1). The song features 14 minutes of Lenny talking reckless, "respectfully," touching on all the goings on in hip-hop, urban and national news. Murda starts things off in eyebrow-raising fashion. "Lil Nas X gon' catch AIDS and die like Eazy-E/Hope the LGBTQ don't cancel me," Murda raps. "Like they tried to stop DaBaby from getting paid, when he was talking about how they be giving each other AIDS."
HIP HOP
