Booker, Ayton help NBA-leading Suns beat Pacers, 112-94

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Devin Booker scored 35 points, Deandre Ayton had 27 points and 12 rebounds and the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns beat the Indiana Pacers...

