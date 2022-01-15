Booker, Ayton help NBA-leading Suns beat Pacers, 112-94

Suns rout Pistons 135-108 DETROIT (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points and JaVale McGee added 20 in their Michigan homecomings to help the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rout the Detroit Pistons 135-108 on Sunday. Booker, from Grand Rapids, made 11 of his first 14 shots from the field. He said he had 40-50 friends and family at the game after having numerous guests when the Suns played in Indiana on Friday night. McGee, from Flint, also had a large contingent of family and friends at the game. He was 9 for 10, taking over after Suns starting center DeAndre Ayton left in the first quarter because of a sprained ankle. Cameron Payne also had 20 points for Phoenix, shooting 8 of 12. The Suns have won the first three games on their four-game trip and six of seven to improve to 33-9. The are an NBA-best 16-4 on the road. Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham had 21 points before being ejected in the third quarter. Cory Joseph also had 21 points for Detroit. The Pistons are 5-4 in 2022 after finishing 2021 with 18 losses in 19 games. Timberwolves 119 , Warriors 99 MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 26 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Minnesota past worn-out Golden State Warriors, which played without star Steph Curry. Jaylen Nowell scored 17 points and Malik Beasley added in 16 on five second-half 3-pointers.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO