Dayton, OH

Local human society honors Betty White, her love of animals with social media campaign

By WHIO Staff
 4 days ago
Betty White (Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images) (Angela Weiss)

DAYTON — The late Betty White was known for her humor and kindness, as well as her love of animals.

To celebrate her lifelong commitment to animals the Humane Society of Greater Dayton has encouraged the public to participate in the national social media campaign #theBettyWhiteChallenge, encouraging people to donate to animal shelters on Jan.17, which would have been White’s 100th birthday.

Humane Society of Greater Dayton said that donations allow them to provide animals in their shelter with food, comfortable beds, toys, top-quality medical care and more.

“Betty White was a legend and demonstrated through her kindness and big heart what it meant to be an advocate for animals,” said Brian Weltge, president of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, “we hope that through this campaign, our community will come together and ‘paw-it-forward’ to celebrate this amazing woman and to honor the legacy of love and care she gave to so many animals through the years.”

You can donate to celebrate Betty White’s legacy on the Humane Society of Greater Dayton’s website.

