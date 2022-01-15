ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, PA

Coroner identifies one killed in Altoona house fire

By Jared Weaver
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)–One person was killed after a house fire broke out Friday evening in Altoona, Blair County Coroner Patricia Ross says.

According to the coroner, 60-year-old Penny Hatch was identified as the victim of the fire. A cause of death is still pending via autopsy.

The fire broke out at a house off of 2nd Avenue Friday evening, according to Blair County dispatch. When the coroner first arrived at the scene they were not able to enter the building yet because of an interior collapse.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Two firefighters received minor injuries while battling the fire and they were taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Stick with WTAJ on-air and online as the story will be updated as more details are discovered.

