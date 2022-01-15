ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, ND

‘My heart’s so full’: Lincoln teacher’s aide gifted new car

By Cameron Brewer
KX News
KX News
Just like any other day, Laurie Kunz pulled into work and said nothing will stand in her way to interrupt her from what she describes as a one-of-a-kind job.

“I love my job here, best job I’ve ever had. I’m so thankful for the family and friends I do have here,” said Kunz, a teacher’s aide at Lincoln Elementary School.

But in order to keep that same due diligence, she borrowed her dad’s truck to get to and from work after she said she kept having car troubles.

“My car broke down during the week when it was –60 degrees and it turned out my battery was completely shot. I didn’t have the money for a new battery right now; one of my tires blew during that week,” Kunz said.

Little did she know that she was in for a surprise…she is now the proud owner of a new car.

And her colleagues were there to cheer her on.

”I was blown away, my heart’s so full. I was very taken back from it. I was confused, excited,” Kunz said.

Her new car is a 2013 Subaru Outback, with working AC and heat — something her previous vehicle didn’t have.

“She’s just a very hard-working, dedicated employee who deserves a vehicle and deserves the world,” Lincoln Elementary Schoo l Principal Jill Vallejo said.

Kunz got behind the wheel and took her new ride for a spin — the new car she, her husband and two children will now call their own.

“I’ve been wanting an SUV for probably the last three or four years just to get more room for my kids and their friends,” Kunz said.

Showing unexpected miracles do happen especially to those who are always the generous ones.

“She’s always giving, giving, giving and so it’s exciting to see her receive,” Vallejo said.

Kunz will officially claim her new car after it’s delivered to her Monday by Kramer Subaru, the car’s donor.

