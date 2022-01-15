ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

UPDATE: Deputy violated departmental policies in Summit Twp. shooting

By Izzy Martin
 4 days ago

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Details regarding an Oct. 2021 shooting have been released following an internal investigation by Michigan State Police.

Jackson County Sheriff Schuette requested that MSP conduct a criminal investigation into a
deputy-involved shooting that occurred on October 15, 2021, at the 2500 block of Spring Arbor Rd.
Jackson.

The wounded man was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The internal investigation was completed on January 12, 2022, saying that Deputy Bradley Reed had violated departmental policies regarding deputy conduct.

Deputy Reed was facing discipline, up to termination at a meeting scheduled for January 13.

Prior to his termination, Deputy Reed retired from the Jackson County Office of the Sheriff.

Due to his retirement, the internal investigation into Reed’s conduct is closed.

