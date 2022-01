The co-founder of Reddit has predicted that 90 per cent of the gaming market will be Play-to-Earn games within the next five years.Alexis Ohanian said the emerging model – which uses blockchain technology to issue in-game crypto tokens that can be exchanged for real-world currency – will allow people to make significant amounts of money just by playing video games.“90 per cent of people will not play a video game unless they are being properly valued for that time,” Mr Ohanian told the Where it Happens podcast. Follow our live coverage of the crypto market“In five years, you will actually...

VIDEO GAMES ・ 20 HOURS AGO