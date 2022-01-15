Jonah Hill Says Will Be Star in 'Superbad 2' on One Condition

Mercury is in retrograde, so of course the girlies are fighting. Ye said Kim didn’t invite him to Chicago’s birthday party. He also beefed with PETA for featuring a skinned monkey on his latest single’s album art. And the Spears sisters are clashing over Jamie Lynn’s book. But one infamous feud has finally come to a close: Jonah Hill and Grogu the Baby Yoda are no longer beefing. Speaking to W magazine earlier this week, Hill said that he “didn’t give a fuck” about Baby Yoda, and speculative fiction in general. “I used to have a rule: If it didn’t happen or it couldn’t happen, then I just wasn’t interested, because I would lose focus,” he said. “Leo[nardo DiCaprio] made me watch The Mandalorian when we were making Don’t Look Up, and it was like, Baby Yoda was so cute, but I just didn’t give a fuck because I didn’t know anything that it was about.” Grogu, staying classy, stayed off social media for the most part. The Mandalorian Twitter account stayed on message promoting The Book of Boba Fett. But the little guy had to be hurting.

