BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Fire spread scientists with the Institute for Business and Home Safety (IBHS) spent the weekend collecting data in the Marshall Fire burn area. "Wildfires are escalating. The risk is growing," said Roy Wright, president and CEO of IBHS. "We should be concerned, but we shouldn't be hopeless. There are specific things we can do that can limit the impact of these wildfires."

BOULDER COUNTY, CO ・ 13 HOURS AGO