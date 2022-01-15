Reward reaches $7,500 after dog found in Brooksville with zip-tie around neck

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – PETA had added a reward of $2,500 leading to the arrest of the owner of a dog that was found in Hernando County with a zip-tie so tight around its neck that it caused its head to swell up.

PETA’s reward is in addition to Crime Stoppers’ offer of a $5,000 reward, bringing the total potential reward up to $7,500.

The Animal Enforcement Unit with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said the dog was found roaming the Blair Avenue area of Brooksville on Saturday. Deputies said the dog had a large zip-tie around its neck, which caused his head to “swell considerably.”

According to the sheriff’s office, it took three days for officers to find and catch the dog to remove the zip tie. He was then taken to the county’s animal services for treatment.

The swelling of the dog’s head has now gone down since he was treated, the sheriff’s office said. But deputies are still trying to figure out who owns the dog.

Anyone with information on the dog’s owner is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (352) 754-6830.

