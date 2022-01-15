ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooksville, FL

Reward reaches $7,500 after dog found in Brooksville with zip-tie around neck

By Robert Pandolfino
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pgd3F_0dmN1Yib00

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – PETA had added a reward of $2,500 leading to the arrest of the owner of a dog that was found in Hernando County with a zip-tie so tight around its neck that it caused its head to swell up.

PETA’s reward is in addition to Crime Stoppers’ offer of a $5,000 reward, bringing the total potential reward up to $7,500.

Pasco man locks girlfriend in house with windows nailed shut, deputies say

The Animal Enforcement Unit with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said the dog was found roaming the Blair Avenue area of Brooksville on Saturday. Deputies said the dog had a large zip-tie around its neck, which caused his head to “swell considerably.”

According to the sheriff’s office, it took three days for officers to find and catch the dog to remove the zip tie. He was then taken to the county’s animal services for treatment.

The swelling of the dog’s head has now gone down since he was treated, the sheriff’s office said. But deputies are still trying to figure out who owns the dog.

Anyone with information on the dog’s owner is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (352) 754-6830.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 12

Fiendish1
2d ago

if it's a male who did this, and it probably is, I know where I'd like to put a really tight zip tie and make something swell up, then pierce it with a knife. which part of his body would I be talking about?

Reply
2
Bill Dean
3d ago

if the judge does not send that person to prison for quite some time the judge should go to prison. 👍

Reply
4
9thsspanzer
4d ago

can't wait for them to catch this animal and release that name

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hernando County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Hernando County, FL
City
Brooksville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Brooksville, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Peta#Weather#Animals#Crime Stoppers#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFLA

WFLA

30K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy