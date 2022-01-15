ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electra, TX

UPDATE: 171-acre grassfire near Electra 100% contained

By Olivia Taggart
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ycz60_0dmN1EJJ00

UPDATE: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 10 a.m.

According to TAMFS , the Douglas Fire near Electra was 171 acres and was 100% contained as of 7:36 a.m.

UPDATE: Friday, January 14, 2022, 9:25 p.m.

The Texas A&M Forest Service has been called to assist with the fire. They have named it the Douglas Fire.

According to TAMFS’s twitter account, the fire is an estimated 200 acres and 0% contained.

Read their updates on the Douglas Fire at their Twitter account here .

WICHITA COUNTY ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Multiple fire agencies are responding to a large grassfire outside of Electra Friday night.

Before 8 p.m. Friday, January 14, Electra firefighters called for mutual aid to assist on a large grassfire that was growing quickly due to the high winds in Wichita County.

According to witnesses, the fire is to the east of Electra and spreading south.

Reporters are on the way to the fire now to provide more information. Check this story often for updates.

This is an ongoing incident. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 1

Related
Texoma's Homepage

About 200-acres burned in Wichita County Friday night

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Two wildfires near Electra Friday night are now 100% contained. Around 8 p.m., Punkin Center Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire near Barwise Road, off FM 1739 and 2384. Fire Cheif Matthew McAlister said fire was seen on both sides of FM 1739 and Wichita County Sheriff’s Office was called […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

B-52 fuselage makes pit stop in small town of Quanah

QUANAH, TX (KFDX/KJTL) — In a small town, it’s pretty easy for residents to notice something new, even small things, so it wasn’t hard to spot a big change in front of the Hardeman County Courthouse over the weekend. The new thing is a massive B-52 fuselage making a stopover on a trip that it […]
QUANAH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Wichita County, TX
City
Electra, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mutual Aid#Weather#Acre#Tamfs#Kfdx#Nexstar Media Inc#Texomashomepage Com
Texoma's Homepage

WFPD respond to vehicle crashed into Hobby Lobby building

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police Department responded this morning to a vehicle that crashed into a building. The call came in around 11:25 a.m. and when officers arrived they found a White Toyota Highlander had crashed into the Hobby Lobby building, located between Mardel and Entertainment MART, on 2805 Southwest Parkway. It was […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Student and staff cases continue to surge at WFISD

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Independent School District Monday, January 17, reported on their COVID-19 tracking website 576 total active cases in the district. The site reports 388 active cases among students and 188 active cases among staff members. The number of active cases at each WFISD school is listed below: SCHOOL NAME […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Environment
Texoma's Homepage

WFFD battled grass fire near Sabota and Rosedale

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Fire Department battled a grass fire Friday night that threatened at least three homes near Sabota and Rosedale. KFDX/KJTL storm chaser Kyle Guthrie was near the scene and said firefighters believed they had the fire contained after it had rekindled at one point.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Reward increased in 1977 Winkler County cold case

The following press release comes from the Texas Department of Public Safety AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is seeking information in the 1977 slaying of 73-year-old S.A. “Champ” Weaver, then the Precinct 4 Constable of Winkler County. An increased reward of up to $6,000 is being offered for information that leads to […]
WINKLER COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
805K+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy