Arakko Becomes Divided in Marvel’s New X-Men Red Comic. Now that mutants have claimed Mars as their latest stronghold, it seems as though all of the planet’s inhabitants have their own ideas about its future. And this spring, these differences will come to a head in yet another new X-Men series. Marvel has shared the first details for X-Men Red, which pits rival factions against each other in a fight for the soul of their new homeworld. Check out the first issue’s cover below.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO