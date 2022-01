Christian Barmore put together a very solid rookie season with the Patriots, but the young defensive tackle is not satisfied. Year 1 in the NFL came to an end for Barmore on Saturday night when New England was demolished by the rival Bills in Buffalo. The 2021 second-round pick battled through adversity to suit up for the AFC wild-card game, as he was carted off the field with an injury in Miami a week prior to his playoff debut.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO